PhonePe has announced a strategic partnership with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to launch the Wish Credit Card. Phonepe aims to expand the reach of its offerings to a wider and digitally savvy audience. In a press release, PhonePe said, “The Wish Credit Card is designed to empower every Indian with easy access to credit by combining the security of a Fixed Deposit (FD) with the flexibility of a credit card." Users can get the Wish Credit Card by depositing a minimum of INR 2,000. The fixed deposit supporting the card also earns interest for financial benefits. It will also offer 3% rewards on recharges and bill payments, and 1% reward points on UPI Scan & Pay transactions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said, "It's a RuPay Credit Card, so you can link it for easy UPI payments." Paytm Playback: Fintech Firm Introduces Its First AI-Powered Voice Model To Turn Last Month’s Spends Into Rap Music (Watch Video).

PhonePe has partnered with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to launch the new Wish Credit Card! This card is backed by a Fixed Deposit starting at just ₹2000, making it easy for anyone to get started. Here's why you'll love it: 1. Build Your Credit: Safely build a strong credit… — PhonePe (@PhonePe) October 6, 2025

