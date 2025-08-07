In a widespread digital disruption, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services went down across India on Thursday, August 7, affecting thousands of users and businesses alike. Users on major platforms like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay reported failed transactions and fund transfer issues starting around 7:45 PM. DownDetector recorded over 2,100 complaints by 8:30 PM, with nearly 80% related to payment failures. Major banks such as HDFC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, and Bank of Baroda were impacted by the glitch. Frustrated users flooded social media, with many sharing memes and tagging NPCI while demanding answers. This marks the fourth major UPI outage in 2025, raising concerns over digital payment reliability. UPI Down? X Users Report Unified Payments Interface Outage, Payment Failures, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay Not Working.

UPI Down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Users Struggle

🚨UPI Down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Users Report Outage. pic.twitter.com/cZVF8Q0oQg — Kiran Suresh (@Kiransuresh04) August 7, 2025

Once Again, UPI Server is Down, Says User

Once again the UPI server is down 😞😞#upi — Pratimdasgupta (@Pratimdasgupta7) August 7, 2025

‘You Had One Job’: Netizens Slam UPI Glitch

Massive UPI Failure Leaves Users Fuming

Upi has been down from the past 1 hour without any scheduled maintenance note. @HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank #UPIDOWN — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarishskumar) August 7, 2025

