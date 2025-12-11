POCO C85 5G sales are set to begin in India on December 16, 2025; however, ahead of that, there is growing buzz around the smartphone for its unique combination of specifications and features. It was launched on 9 December with a massive 6,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired charging and 10W reverse charging, a 50MP primary camera housed in a quad-curve squircle module, and an 8MP selfie shooter. In addition, it offers an IP64 rating, has a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, and includes a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The POCO C85 5G price in India starts at INR 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration. Users can expand its storage using a microSD card of up to 1TB. The sale will begin on Tuesday at 12 PM. Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Smartphones Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

POCO C85 5G Sale Starts on December 16th

Circle to Search is now on the POCO C85 5G. Just draw a circle on anything you see and get instant results. No screenshots. No typing. Just one gesture, all answers. ⚡#FlauntYourPower pic.twitter.com/K5L8Ss061d — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 10, 2025

