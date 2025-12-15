The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G is expected to launch in India soon with notable upgrades across the lineup. Reports suggest the series will include the Realme 16 Pro+, featuring a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon-series chipset stronger than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, along with a large 7,000mAh battery with fast charging and a periscope telephoto camera for improved zoom. The Realme 16 Pro is tipped to offer the same 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz OLED display, a 200MP + 8MP dual-camera setup, a large battery with fast charging, and a slim, lightweight design. Both models are expected to run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Price Drop Alert: Apple’s Premium Model Available at Discounted Rates; Check Current Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G Launch Soon

Crafted for the city. Designed for escape. With a design language that blends urban elegance and natural ease, the #realme16ProSeries brings Master Design into everyday life. Coming soon Know More: https://t.co/Vk3a5OQOG9 pic.twitter.com/0GOWCkusOj — realme (@realmeIndia) December 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

