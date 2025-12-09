POCO C85 5G has been launched in India with a massive 6,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It has a 50MP primary camera with a quad-curved square rear camera module. It has a 8MP front-facing camera. The phone features a 6.9-inch large display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The C85 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with an IP64 rating for enhanced durability. POCO C85 5G price in India starts at INR 10,999 for the 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB using microSD card) and 4GB RAM variant after discount. The official sale will begin in India on 16 December 2025 at 12 PM. New Android Malware Alert! FvncBot, SeedSnatcher and Upgraded ClayRat Can Hack Your Mobile Phone and Steal Banking Data; Here’s How To Protect Your Device.

POCO C85 5G Price, Sale Date and Specifications Revealed

Power with attitude is here. Meet the all-new POCO C85 5G, a 6.9” display that takes over your view, a battery built for non-stop grind, and a dual-tone finish dripping with swagger. This isn’t just a phone, it’s your everyday flex. The sale starts on 16th December. pic.twitter.com/SRdtNmLacx — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO India X Account ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

