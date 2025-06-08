PUBG Battlegrounds shared a post on June 8, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the arrival of the Ranked Revamp for Season 36. The update will launch on PC on June 11 and on Console on June 19, 2025. The upcoming season will arrive with changes to improve the Ranked experience. PUBG confirmed the addition of Duo Mode for all regions, a Tier Revamp, the Recall system, and tactical gear options as part of the update. PUBG said, "Ranked is an important part of the PUBG experience and we’re constantly monitoring gameplay trends and feedback as we continue looking for ways to keep it feeling fresh and rewarding. Season 36 will begin to implement a variety of these changes with the overall goal of making the Ranked experience feel more exciting and worthwhile." PlayStation Store Adds Apple Pay Support for Game Purchases on PS4 and PS5; Know How It Works.

PUBG Ranked Revamp

It’s time to claim the rewards waiting for anyone brave enough to enter. Log in, visit Ranked, and challenge yourself this month! Ranked Revamp coming soon. PC: June 11 / Console: June 19 pic.twitter.com/rOIMyXAewc — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) June 8, 2025

