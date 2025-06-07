PlayStation shared a post on June 5, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Apple Pay is now available as a payment option on the PlayStation Store purchases. The new update makes it easier for users to buy games and add-ons using their iPhone or Apple devices. The feature works on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles. To use Apple Pay, visit the PlayStation Store and choose the game or add-on you want. After clicking “Add to Cart,” select Apple Pay as your payment method. Then click “Confirm Purchase” to complete the order. Gemini New Feature Update: Google Introduces ‘Scheduled Actions’ Feature To Proactively Handle Tasks.

Apple Pay Now Available for PlayStation Store Purchases

Apple Pay is now a payment option for PlayStation Store purchases. Details on how it works on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/zcg0AlGcLA pic.twitter.com/nvcCNyL7IZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 5, 2025

