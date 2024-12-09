Realme 14 Pro series, a new smartphone lineup from Realme, is confirmed to launch soon in India. The official announcement was made by Realme India today, promising new upgrades to the next-generation Realme 13 Pro series. The company said, "same name, same chip, but two generations ahead with an advanced periscope." The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the upcoming series will include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. More features may be announced soon, including the launch date. Lava Blaze Duo Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme 14 Pro Series Launch in India Soon

Speed, power, and performance redefined. Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the #realme14ProSeries sets new benchmarks—same name, same chip, but two generations ahead with an advanced periscope. Ready to break limits?#realmeIndia pic.twitter.com/Ep3wIxPTqC — realme (@realmeIndia) December 9, 2024

