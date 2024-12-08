Lava Mobiles is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the Lava Blaze Duo, soon in India. The company recently teased the smartphone on social media platform X. The Lava Blaze Duo is expected to come with two colour options, which may include Blue and Grey. The upcoming smartphone from Lava Mobiles is likely to feature dual rear cameras. Additionally, the smartphone may come with an AMOLED display. Samsung One UI 7 Beta Begins To Roll Out; Check Features and Eligible Devices.

Lava Blaze Duo Launch Soon in India

