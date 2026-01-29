Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India today at 12 PM IST. The latest Realme smartphone will pack a mammoth 10,001mAh battery with 80W or 100W wired fast-charging support. The company is expected to offer 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, HyperVision AI+ chip, 27W reverse charging, 50MP+8MP+2MP rear and 16MP front-facing camera setup. Realme P4 Power 5G may also come with IP68+IP69 rating, Realme UI 7.0, While Realme will announce official pricing at launch, leaks point to an aggressive strategy. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is reportedly listed with an MRP of INR 37,999, but market expectations suggest the actual retail price could range between INR 22,999 and INR 2 7,999, depending on the variant. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch in India Today With Massive 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

