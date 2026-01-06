The Realme Buds Air8 has been launched in India, offering various unique specifications and features. The latest earbuds from Realme come in three colours: Master Grey, Master Purple, and Master Gold. Realme's latest device features 11+6mm premier dual drivers and 55dB Ultra Depth Noise Cancellation with six microphones. The Realme Buds Air8 comes with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, 58-hour playback, a 3-device connection option, and Ear-by Assistant. It has LHDC Hi-Res Audio support and offers rich bass with its NextBass Algorithm. Additionally, it supports 3D spatial and dynamic audio. Realme Buds Air8 price in India starts at INR 3,799 and the TWS earbuds will go on sale on January 12, 2026. With offers, it will go down up to INR 3,599. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds Air8 Price in India Revealed

Introducing the #realmeBudsAir8, engineered for intelligent sound and all-day comfort. Starting at ₹3,599* First Sale on 16th Jan, 12 PM *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/JP2kHF1O3X — realme (@realmeIndia) January 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

