The Realme P4 Power 5G is set to launch in India soon with a massive battery, teasers have confirmed. Several reports suggest that the upcoming P-series smartphone from Realme could feature a battery capacity of up to 10,000mAh. According to the official Flipkart page, the Realme P4 Power 5G will offer a battery larger than 7,000mAh. It is also claimed to deliver up to 32.5 hours of video playback, two hours of gaming, and more. Realme is expected to reveal further details soon. Vivo X200T Price for All Variants Leaked Along With Specifications and Features; Check Details.

Realme P4 Power 5G Expected to Get 10,000mAh Battery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by realme India (@realmeindia)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)