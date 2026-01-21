Realme P4 Power 5G will launch in India on January 29, 2026, with a 10,001mAh battery. Despite boasting such a mammoth battery, Realme has kept the design of the device slimmer. The Realme P4 Power will also come with advanced military-grade security, TÜV Rheinland 5-Star battery certification and a sturdy design, having passed more than 30 durability tests. It is expected that the upcoming Realme 10,000mAh phone will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and feature the following specifications: a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz QC OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, Hyper Vision+ AI chip, a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera, 80W wired fast-charging support, three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, an IP69 rating, a curved back and a plastic frame. The Realme P4 Power 5G is expected to weigh 218g. Red Magic 11 Air Global Launch Set for January 29, 2026; Check Specifications and Features.

Realme P4 Power 10,001mAh Battery Phone Launching on January 29, 2026

Power isn’t proven on paper. It’s proven under pressure. Francis Wong shares how realme P4 Power has gone through 30+ durability tests, earned TÜV Rheinland 5-Star battery certification, and achieved military-grade security, all while delivering the world’s first 10001 mAh… pic.twitter.com/xlUGSMKT8j — realme (@realmeIndia) January 20, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)