Realme has confirmed launching its new Realme 15 Series 5G in India, including two models - Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. The company shared a teaser image calling the upcoming models "AI Party Phones". According to a report by Gadget 360, Realme 15 5G may come with a massive 6,300mAh battery with 45W fast-charging, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie shooter and a 6.67 flat AMOLED 120Hz display. Realme 15 Pro 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, the same 50MP rear camera, 32MP selfie camera, 128GB/256GB storage options and a large battery. The smartphones will likely come with the Android 15 operating system. More details about the processor, battery sizes and camera specifications will be revealed soon. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series in ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Will Go on Sale Tomorrow; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Realme 15 Series 5G Teased, Launching Soon in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)