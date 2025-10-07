Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition will launch on October 8, 2025 (tomorrow) at 3:30 PM IST. The launch will be livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook's page. Realme said that the special edition smartphone will feature a colour-changing design, adding more flair to its appearance. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition aims to recreate the atmosphere of the popular series by offering themed merchandise, packaging, and AI features. The device may come in a gift box inspired by Khaleesi’s dragon egg wooden chest, along with a Fire and Ice-themed UI, a camera interface featuring Northland and Kingdoms filters, and an AI Edit Genie that offers editing options inspired by Game of Thrones locations and designs. It will also include AI Party Mode, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, AI Snap Mode, and more. Lava Shark 2 New Model to Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launching Tomorrow

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launch Tomorrow

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)