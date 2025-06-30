Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series in the elegant ‘Champagne Gold’ colour will go on sale in India tomorrow, July 1, 2025. The series may include Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G models featuring a fresh new luxurious shade. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G standard variant is offered with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, a Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It has a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a triple rear camera setup that includes 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, and a 20MP front camera. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus variant includes Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the same display, a larger 6,200mAh battery with 90W charging, upgraded 50MP dual rear sensors, and an 8MP ultra-wide and 20MP selfie camera. The price of the new 'Champagne Gold' coloured series would be similar or slightly higher. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins Tomorrow in India, Smartphone Has 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC; Check All Specifications, Features and Price.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series in "Champagne Gold" Shade Launching Tomorrow in India

Cool, confident, and serving looks on the rocks. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Series now comes in a stunning new Champagne Gold. First sale on 1st July. Get notified: https://t.co/rIdhllZoZt pic.twitter.com/2ZqoQUmtky — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)