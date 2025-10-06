The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition is set to launch in India and the global market with medieval-inspired design and features. The upcoming special edition smartphone will have a look inspired by the Game of Thrones series, and the company has said it will include a limited-edition gifting box inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi's, wooden box of dragon eggs. Additionally, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition will come with an Ice and Fire-themed UI, Kingdom and Northland filters in the camera user interface, and AI Edit Genie to let users edit photos with a medieval-era touch. In India, the company has invited users to experience GOT games, exclusive merchandise, and exciting giveaways in Ahmedabad on 8th October. Globally, the company teased action figures featuring its "realmeow" mascot face. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Coming With 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ Display; Check Confirmed Specifications and Details Ahead of October 8 Launch.

Realme 15 Pro 5G GOT Edition Launching on October 8, 2025

The night is dark and full of terrors, but the fire burns bright. Get ready to ignite the Real Power Night with the #realme15Pro Game of Thrones Edition! Join us in Ahmedabad on 8th Oct, 6 PM, for epic games, thrilling giveaways, and exclusive merch. Know More:… pic.twitter.com/7VIMlBC0Vq — realme (@realmeIndia) October 5, 2025

Game of Thrones Themed Realmeow Mascot Image 1

Game of Thrones Themed Realmeow Mascot Image 2

Game of Thrones Themed Realmeow Mascot Image 3

