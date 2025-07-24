Realme will launch three new devices in India shorty including Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G, and Realme Buds T200. Realme 15 5G will come with the specifications - 7.66mm thickness, 50MP+8MP rear cameras and 50MP selfie camera. 7,000mAh battery and MediaTek D7300 SoC. Realme 15 Pro 5G will have the following specifications - Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 50MP triple camera setup, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, 7.69mm thickness and a 4D Curve+ display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Realme Buds T200 to have the following specs - Hi-Res Audio, 50 hours playback, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers, quad-mic AI call noise cancellation, Dual-Drive Connection, 45ms low latency and 3D Spatial Audio support. Realme 15 5G price is expected to be under INR 30,000, and Realme 15 Pro 5G price may be around INR 35,000. The Realme Buds T200 will reportedly range between INR 1,200 and INR 1,500. iQOO Z10R 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 5,700mAh Battery; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Realme 15 Series 5G, Realme Buds T200 Launch Live Streaming

