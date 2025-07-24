iQOO Z10R 5G will launch today in India at 12 PM with a 5,700mAh battery supporting Bypass charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor. It will offer 4K video recording on front and rear cameras. iQOO Z10R will have 7.39mm thickness, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will have a 32MP selfie camera. The device will bear an IP68/IP69 rating. iQOO Z10R price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Vivo T4R 5G Launch Soon in India, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

iQOO Z10R Launch Today in India

Lights. Camera. iQOO Z10R. The #iQOOZ10R is all set to turn heads with the loaded features. Catch the grand reveal on 24th July, 12PM on our YouTube and witness a smartphone made to flex your vibe. Join us live and see the world through a new lens.#iQOOZ10R #FullyLoaded pic.twitter.com/nuKjoBfFer — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 23, 2025

