Realme GT 7T is set to launch alongside the Realme GT 7 on May 27. The smartphone from the Realme GT 7 series has been teased in Yellow colour, featuring vertical Black stripes, which is expected to be a leather-textured back panel. The side frame appears in a matching Black colour, while the power button will come with a Yellow accent. The Realme GT 7T is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor, which might be paired with 8GB of RAM. The device is also likely to support 120W fast charging. iQOO Neo 10 Launch in India on May 26; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

