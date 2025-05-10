iQOO Neo 10 is set to launch in India on May 26, 2025. It will be equipped with the Supercomputing Chip Q1 and will support 144 FPS gaming. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and might come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. iQOO Neo 10 camera is expected to have a 50MP primary sensor and is likely to come with a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 120W fast charging technology. iQOO Neo 10 price in India is expected to be around INR 35,000. Vivo X Fold 5 Launch Likely Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Launch in India on May 26

Performance that powers passion — and profession. ⚡ At its core, the #iQOONeo10 runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, built to crush high-intensity games and glide through work tasks alike. Whether you’re wrapping up a deck or ranking up in a game, it’s the speed of iQOO Neo 10 you… pic.twitter.com/ssuPDxT5KY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 10, 2025

