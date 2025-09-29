Realme GT 8 Pro camera module and other specifications tipped ahead of launch. As per a tipster (@Sudhanshu1414), the smartphone is expected to feature an interchangeable and modular-looking camera layout in three shapes, which may be Square, Circle, and Rectangle. These camera modules are said to be detachable and replaceable. The upcoming device is also tipped to include a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It may come with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Camera specifications could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP telephoto sensor, along with a 50MP front camera. Other features may include a 7,500mAh battery with 120W charging and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. OriginOS 6 Preview Program Registration Now Live for Vivo X200 Pro Users in India; Check Details and Know How To Apply.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specs Leaked

Realme GT 8 Pro will have interchangeable and modular-looking camera layouts in Square, Circle, and Rectangle shapes. These camera modules will be "Detachable, Combinable, and Replaceable" Expected specs: - Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 - 6.78" Flat AMOLED, 2k, 144Hz LTPO - 50MP… pic.twitter.com/JbhKRTGlfi — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)