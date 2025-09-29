Vivo India begins registration of OriginOS 6 Preview Program. Vivo India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 29, 2025, and announced that Vivo X200 Pro users can now sign up to try its latest Android-based operating system. Vivo said, "Experience our smoothest Android OS yet with refreshed design, deeper customization, and smarter AI.” The preview is being offered with limited slots. To register, users need to go to Settings, then System Update, tap on Settings in the top right corner, choose Trial version, then Closed beta sign-up, and tap on View details. Before registering, users must update their device to system version 15.0.14.1 or above. After selecting View details, users need to complete a registration form to enrol. Once submitted, Vivo will review applications and contact eligible users for the next steps. OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Smartphones From OPPO Find X9 Series.

OriginOS 6 Preview Program Registration

OriginOS 6 Preview Program registration is now live on vivo X200 Pro devices. Experience our smoothest Android OS yet with refreshed design, deeper customization, and smarter AI. Here is the process to register: 1.Users will need to follow the path below to register for the… pic.twitter.com/mWt20avUeD — vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Vivo India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

