Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G has been launched in India today, June 16, 2025, exclusively on Amazon. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 9,999 with an INR 500 discount, and its sale will officially begin on June 20, 2025. The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery, a slim 7.94mm design, and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is available in two options - one offering 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (priced at INR 10,499) and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (priced at INR 11,499. It comes with an IP64 rating and 120Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It has a 32MP primary rear camera and 197-gram weight, and it is available in Cyrstal Purple and Onyx Black colours. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Set on June 18, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Price Revealed

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Price (Photo Credits: Realme)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)