Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G will launch in India on April 9, 2025. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor. The NARZO 80 Pro 5G may come with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be under INR 20,000. The NARZO 80x 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G processor. The smartphone display may offer upto 120Hz of refresh rate. It may be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support and might offer an IP69 rating. The Realme NARZO 80x 5G price in India is expected to be under INR 13,000. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launch Tomorrow in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G To Launch in India on April 9

#ReadyToWin? Then gear up for the fastest gameplay ever! 💥 Game at peak performance with the #realmeNARZO80Pro5G & #realmeNARZO80x5G - featuring segment-leading power, seamless frame rates, and ultra-responsive controls. Live & launching on Amazon Live, 9th April, 12 PM! 🔗… pic.twitter.com/emVa3Vvcgu — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 1, 2025

