Mumbai, April 1: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, a new smartphone from Motorola, will be launched in India on April 2, 2025. It will come with Moto AI and the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 mobile processor. The upcoming Moto Edge 60 Fusion will offer a quad-camera module on the rear and three colours: PANTONE Amazonite, PANTONE Zephyr, and PANTONE Slipstream. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to launch with segment-leading features.

Moto Edge 60 Fusion has an elegant design, similar to that of most company devices; however, it will be durable due to its IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Further, the device may come with a MIL-810H, a military-grade certification that helps the smartphone withstand drops and extreme conditions. OPPO Teases To Launch New Foldable Device in Global Market Soon.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications and Features

The new Edge 60 Fusion will feature a quad-curved display, likely having a 6.7-inch size. It is expected to support 4,500 nits of peak brightness and maximum 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will offer 8GB and 12GB RAM (with RAM boost) along with 256GB internal storage, which may not be expandable. On the rear, the smartphone may offer a 50MP AI-powered primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera. On the front, it will get a 32MP camera for taking selfies.

The Moto Edge 60 Fusion will likely have a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Besides, the company will offer several AI features that will help customers boost their productivity and creativity through Moto AI. Artificial intelligence will be included in the camera and also the user interface, offering customers a chance to explore next-gen features and improved photography. iOS 18.4 Update: Apple Intelligence Features With Next-Gen Privacy Arrive in India With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to launch in the INR 25,000 price range, making it a good choice for mid-range smartphone buyers. The higher variant may cost slightly more than the standard variant with 8GB RAM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).