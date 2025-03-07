Realme announced the launch of a new smartphone in its P series called "Realme P3 Ultra", and with it, the company shared a teaser image. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G image showed only the side design, thickness, and two camera bumps. According to rumours, the upcoming P3 Ultra may feature MediaTek Dimensity 8300, a 6,000mAh battery, 128GB/256GB storage options mated with 12GB RAM, Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 OS, 50MP+2MP rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera. Realme P3 Ultra price is expected to be around INR 30,000. POCO M7 5G First Sale Starts Today in India at 12 PM; Check Specifications, Features and Price of POCO’s New Smartphone Here.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launching Soon In India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)