POCO M7 5G first sale will officially start today in India at 12 PM. The smartphone was launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor, 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes in two options - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 50MP rear camera, an IP52 rating, and HyperOS based on Android 14. POCO M7 5G price in India starts at INR 9,999 for the base model and INR 11,499 for the top variant. It is available in Satin Black, Ocean Blue, and Mint Green colours. Infinix Note 50x 5G Launch Confirmed on March 27, 2025; Check Expected Key Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

POCO M7 5G Sale Will Begin Today in India at 12 PM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POCO India (@indiapoco)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)