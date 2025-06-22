Realme India announced a massive price drop for its Realme P3 Ultra 5G smartphone as a part of its summer sale. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G was launched in March 2025 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The smartphone offers a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP+8MP rear and 16MP front-facing camera setup. Realme P3 Ultra 5G price in India was INR 26,999 for 8GB+128GB. The company. However, now Realme announced that the smartphone would start at INR 22,999. Lava Storm Play 5G Sale To Begin in India on June 24, 2025; From Specifications and Features To Price, Here’s Everything To Know About Lava’s New Budget Smartphone.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price Dropped by Company, Now Available at INR 22,999

A massive price drop for your summer glow-up. Change the lens this summer — change it to the lens of ULTRA clarity. With the 50MP AI Camera in the #realmeP3Ultra5G, make your every summer moment truly iconic. #SlayTheUltraWay Starting from ₹22,999* Sale is Live Buy Now:… pic.twitter.com/fkQw5O2C9L — realme (@realmeIndia) June 22, 2025

