Lava Storm Play 5G sale will officially begin in India on June 24, 2025, at 12 PM. The smartphone has an IP64 rating, a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek design. Lava Storm Play 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Users can expand 6GB of virtual RAM using storage. The smartphone has a 6.75-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a clean Android 15 OS. Lava Storm Play 5G has a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor, a 2MP secondary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Lava Storm Play 5G price in India starts at 9,999. POCO F7 Launch Set in India and Global Market on June 24, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Lava Storm Play 5G Sale Starting June 24, 2025

Storm Play 5G: Sale starts 24 June, 12 PM only on Amazon.​ Starting ₹9,999​#ContestAlert​ 1️⃣ Follow @LavaMobile ​ 2️⃣ Click on Notify me: https://t.co/VxNQjcMnq3​ 3️⃣ Post the screenshot below, tag us & use #StormPlay5G ​ One lucky winner wins* Storm Play 5G.​ *T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/KB9BkfqCJD — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 22, 2025

