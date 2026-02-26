Realme has confirmed the launch of the Narzo Power 5G smartphone in India on March 5, 2026, at 12 PM. The device is being promoted as featuring India’s slimmest 10001mAh battery, promising exceptional endurance for heavy users. It will sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with Realme’s Hyper Vision+ AI chip. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera supporting 4K video recording. It runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and is expected to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Charging options include 80W fast wired charging and 27W reverse charging, along with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will be available via Amazon, realme.com and offline retail channels. Industry sources suggest it may be a rebranded version of the Realme P4 Power 5G, which was recently launched in other markets. Nothing Phone 4a Pink Edition To Launch on March 5; New Glyph Design and Android 16 Integration Confirmed.

Realme Narzo Power 5G Launching on March 5, 2026

