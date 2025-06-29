Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series in the 'Champagne Gold' colourway will be available to purchase from July 1, 2025. The upcoming variants will have the same base design but will be offered in new luxurious shades. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series includes two models - Pro and Pro Plus. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G offers a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with 3,000 nits peak brightness, Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip, a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It has 50MP+2MP+8MP rear and 20MP front cameras. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G variant has Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the same display specs, a larger 6,200mAh battery with 90W charging, and upgraded 50MP+50MP+8MP cameras with 20MP selfie. Though pricing may vary, the 'Champagne Gold' Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series may retain these features. OPPO Reno 14 Series Set To Launch on July 3, 2025, Will Be Offered in ‘Forest Green’ Colour; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series Sale Begins on July 1, 2025

Cool, confident, and serving looks on the rocks. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Series now comes in a stunning new Champagne Gold. First sale on 1st July. Get notified: https://t.co/rIdhllZoZt pic.twitter.com/2ZqoQUmtky — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 29, 2025

