Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series in luxurious ‘Champagne Gold’ shade will go on first sale in India today, July 1, 2025. The smartphone series may include two models - Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G will likely feature the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2,800 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It may continue with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 20MP front camera setup. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G variant is expected to include the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a larger 6,200mAh battery with 90W charging, 200MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 20MP selfie camera. The price of the new 'Champagne Gold' coloured series will be announced today. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Will Be Available With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and 7,550mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series 'Champagne Gold' First Sale Today

One sip… and the style just leveled up. 🥂 Say hello to the stunning new Champagne Gold of Redmi Note 14 Pro Series. First sale on 1st July. Get notified: https://t.co/rIdhllZoZt pic.twitter.com/rh3um3mPjw — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 29, 2025

