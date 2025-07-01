Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, new variants, have been launched in India in luxurious 'Champagne Gold' colour. The new Redmi Note 14 Pro series is already available in dual-tone Phantom Purple vegan leather, Spectre Blue and Titan Black shades. All the Champagne Gold models' specifications are the same as those launched last year. However, the price has changed. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G price starts in India at INR 21,999 for the 128GB variant and INR 23,999 for the 256GB variant. Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G price starts at INR 26,999 for 128GB, INR 28,999 for 256GB. Both Pro and Pro Plus models have 8GB of RAM. The 12GB RAM model of Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G starts at INR 31,999. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Will Be Available With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and 7,550mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series Launched in India in 'Champagne Gold' Shade

The celebration just got bigger! Redmi Note 14 Pro Series is now at an all-new price! The stunning Champagne Gold starts at just ₹21,999*. Buy your favourite SuperNote now! 🛒 https://t.co/0ZdyQ6BN2l 🛒 https://t.co/K6JAksEbQd pic.twitter.com/jUdbA8tI4n — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)