OPPO Reno 14 series, including OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro, are set to launch in India on July 3, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed that the device would be offered in 'Forest Green' colour and have 'Velvet Glass' with a feather-like design on the rear with an iridescent glow. The standard OPPO Reno 14 is expected to come with a Dimensity 8350 processor, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display. The Pro variant may pack a Dimensity 8450 SoC, a 6,200mAh battery, and a 6.83-inch OLED display supporting 80W fast charging. Both phones are tipped to include a dual-camera setup with a 3.5x telephoto lens and an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. As per rumours, the OPPO Reno 14 8GB+256GB variant could launch at INR 37,999, while the 12GB+256GB model may be priced at INR 39,999. OPPO Reno 14 series will come with an IP69 rating. Motorola G96 5G Launch Expected Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser; Check Anticipated Specifications and Features.

'Forest Green' Colour Coming to OPPO Reno 14 Series

