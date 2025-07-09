Samsung has launched its new foldable smartphones in the global market. The Samsung Galaxy Z series includes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) smartphones. These smartphones come with powerful processors, a thin design and an elegant appearance. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India starts at INR 1,74,999, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is priced at INR 1,09,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is launched at INR 89, 999. The new Galaxy Z series will be sold on July 25, 2025, pre-orders start today. Realme 15 Pro, Realme 15 Launch Set in India on July 24; From Specifications to Features and Likely Price, Here’s Everything To Expect About Realme 15 Series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Launch Event

