Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live Streaming: Watch Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Launches

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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live streaming will begin shortly today within a few minutes. The Samsung launch event, set to live streaming at 11:30 PM IST in India, will be held in San Francisco, will likely unveil the new Galaxy S26 lineup. The series is rumoured to include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung S26 Plus and Samsung S26 Ultra models, retaining the three-model strategy. Invitations hint at a stronger focus on adaptive AI features, while the phones may launch with One UI 8.5 and a new Privacy Display tool. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series pricing could rise by about USD 75 due to higher component costs. Design upgrades may include curved corners on the Ultra and brighter M14 OLED displays. The lineup may use a dual-chip approach with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chips, improved cameras, satellite connectivity and faster 60W charging. Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Launches.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live Streaming Link

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).