Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the stable One UI 8 update for its Galaxy S23 series in South Korea. Samsung One UI 8 comes after the company released the update for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, and Galaxy S25 models over the past few weeks. The update is now available for Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra users who were part of the beta programme in Korea. It is expected to reach more countries in the coming days. As per a tipster (@tarunvats33), Samsung has released the stable One UI 8 update for Galaxy S23 series beta users in Korea. As per a report of SAMMobile, the update for beta testers is approximately 450MB in size, while regular users may need to download around 3GB. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launch Confirmed on October 8, 2025; Check Highlights, Features and More.

Samsung Stable One UI 8 Update Starts Rolling Out for Galaxy S23 Series in Korea

The stable One UI 8 (Android 16) update for the Galaxy S23 has gone international. Read about it in our article linked in the thread below. ⏬ #GalaxyS23 #OneUI8 pic.twitter.com/4Lg8lwo0ji — SamMobile - Samsung news! (@SamMobiles) October 2, 2025

Samsung Stable One UI 8 Update

Breaking ‼️ Galaxy S23 Series: Samsung releases the stable One UI 8 update for beta users in Korea Build Version: S918NKSU6EYI7/S918NOKR6EYI7/S918NKSU6EYI7 Repost pic.twitter.com/oQZbtHiYdj — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 29, 2025

