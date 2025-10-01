The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition launch date has been confirmed for October 8, 2025. The special edition Realme 15 Pro 5G, inspired by the beloved Game of Thrones series, will be offered in a limited-edition gifting box inspired by Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon egg wooden box, the company stated. Additionally, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition will feature an Ice and Fire-themed UI based on the show. The camera will also include a Northland Filter and a Kingdoms Filter on the rear, along with an AI Edit Genie for a medieval look on the front. The device will also come with AI Party Mode, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, AI Snap Mode, a 7.84mm slim design, and more. It will feature a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 7,000mAh battery, and a 7,000mm² Airflow VC. Realme 15x 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Realme Mid-Range Smartphone in India.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launching on October 8, 2025

Witness an event as rare as a dragon’s flight. One you won’t forget. Across frozen lands, flames rise, and a secret is revealed… ⚔️ Launching on 8th Oct | Starting 2.30PM IST Know More: https://t.co/zQDq8f4Eec#OwnYourRealPower #GameofThronesPhone #realme15Pro pic.twitter.com/QbMTZXyUgt — realme (@realmeIndia) October 1, 2025

