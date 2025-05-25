A metallic sphere discovered in Buga, Colombia, has reignited debates over UFOs and possible alien origins. Spotted flying before landing on March 2, the three-layered orb has no visible welds or seams, leading researcher Jose Luis Velazquez to suspect an extraterrestrial origin. However, Julia Mossbridge of the University of San Diego remains cautious, suggesting it may be an elaborate art project. Mossbridge emphasised that unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs) have puzzled scientists for decades and called for international cooperation in investigations. Groups like the Galileo Project and UAP Disclosure Fund are independently studying such anomalies worldwide. “We’re confronting our limits,” she said, as humanity begins to question what truly exists in our skies—and how to respond when the unknown appears. Strongest Evidence Yet of Possible Alien Life Found: James Webb Telescope Detects Life-Linked Gases on Distant Planet K2-18b in Habitable Zone.

Mysterious Sphere Spotted in Colombia Sparks UFO and Alien Debate

NEW: ALIEN INVASION? A shocking UFO discovery has scientists sounding the alarm, with one expert warning: “We don’t have the control we thought we had.” - Fox News pic.twitter.com/fYEPBTd3yI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 25, 2025

