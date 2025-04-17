Scientists using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have detected potential signs of life on the distant exoplanet K2-18 b, located 124 light-years away in the constellation Leo. The telescope identified the presence of dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS)—gases on Earth produced only by living organisms like algae. While not confirming alien life, the discovery suggests a possible biological process at work. K2-18 b, a “mini-Neptune” 8.6 times Earth’s mass, lies within its star’s habitable zone where liquid water may exist. Previously, Webb had found methane and carbon dioxide there, marking the first carbon-based molecules observed in a habitable-zone exoplanet’s atmosphere. Lead researcher Nikku Madhusudhan called the discovery a “transformational moment” in the quest to find extraterrestrial life. Alien Life Existed on Mars? Secret CIA Documents Claim Red Planet Was Populated by 'Very Large People' Who Built Pyramids.

Strongest Evidence Yet of Possible Alien Life Found

BREAKING - SCIENTISTS DISCLOSE WHAT THEY CALL THE STRONGEST EVIDENCE YET OF LIFE BEYOND THE SOLAR SYSTEM, DETECTING GASES ON AN ALIEN PLANET SUGGESTIVE OF LIVING ORGANISMS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)