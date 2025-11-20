NASA on Wednesday released spectacular high-resolution images of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, offering the clearest view yet of the Manhattan-sized object hurtling through the solar system on a one-time journey. One striking image, captured from Manciano, Italy, shows the comet about 190 million miles from Earth. Addressing speculation, NASA associate administrator Amit Kshatriya stressed, “This object is a comet. It looks and behaves like a comet.” Discovered in July, 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar comet to enter our solar system. Earlier images were taken from 277 million miles away, while Mars orbiters recently captured the object as a bright, fuzzy dot roughly 18.6 million miles from Mars. Visible in Earth’s predawn sky through binoculars or a telescope, the comet will make its closest approach on December 19, coming within 170 million miles. NASA and ESA spacecraft will continue tracking it as it crosses Jupiter’s orbit in spring 2026. NG-2 Launch Update: Blue Origin Reschedules NASA’s ESCAPADE Twin Spacecraft Mission to Mars Due to Bad Weather Conditions.

NASA Releases Close-Up Images of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

We've just released the latest images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, as observed by eight different spacecraft, satellites, and telescopes. Here's what we've learned about the comet — and how we're studying it across the solar system: https://t.co/ZIt1Qq6DSp pic.twitter.com/ITD6BqVlGn — NASA (@NASA) November 19, 2025

