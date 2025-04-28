Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 has successfully launched 23 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, marking its 250th dedicated mission under the Starlink programme. The launch took place on Sunday, April 27 at 10:09 PM ET (around 7:30 AM IST, April 28) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission adds to SpaceX’s growing network to deliver high-speed internet across the world. Out of the 23 Starlink satellites, 13 are equipped with Direct to Cell technology. Neuralink New Update: Elon Musk’s Neurotechnology Company Working on 3K System for Better Communication and Data Transfer, Coming to Humans by 2025.

SpaceX Completes 250th Dedicated Starlink Launch

Deployment of 23 @Starlink satellites confirmed, completing our 250th dedicated Starlink launch — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 28, 2025

