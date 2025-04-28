Elon Musk's Neuralink is working on a 3k system that can read and write every channel. This was announced by an employee from Neuralink who said the company would introduce this 3,000 system to humans by the end of 2025. Neuralink has already developed an application-specific integrated circuit to create a 1,536-channel recording system. The new Neuralink 3k system will reportedly enhance data transfer and improve communication speed and accuracy. Neuralink 3rd Brain Implant: Elon Musk Shares How His Neurotechnology Company Helped Bradford G Smith With ALS To Speak With Computer and Grok AI With Just Thought.

Neuralink Working on 3k System, Will Be in Humans by the End of 2025

We’re working on a 3k system that can read and write on every channel, aiming to be in humans by the end of the year — DJ Seo (@djseo_) April 27, 2025

