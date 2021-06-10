The first solar eclipse of 2021 will occur today. An annular solar eclipse of 2021 will be visible on June 10, 2021. People living in parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia can watch the Solar Eclipse 2021 properly. However, it will not be visible in India. Although, people living in some parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh can watch the Solar Eclipse for a few minutes before the sunset. The Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan 2021) has already begun from 11:42 am; however, the Annular Solar Eclipse will occur at 3.30 pm and it will continue till 4.52 pm. And the partial solar eclipse will end at around 6.41 pm. Now, if you are wondering where to watch the Annular Solar Eclipse 2021, then you can click here to watch the live streaming. The timeanddate.com portal will live stream the whole event.

