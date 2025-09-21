A solar eclipse is a rare celestial phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking the Sun’s light. The last solar eclipse of 2025 is on September 21 and it coincides with Mahalaya Amavasya. It’s a partial solar eclipse and won’t be visible in India. However, stargazers will be able to watch the September 21 solar eclipse online. In ancient times, eclipses were often viewed with awe, fear, or reverence, as people associated them with divine messages, cosmic events, or turning points in history. Many traditions considered it a time for reflection, prayer, and purification, with some even treating it as a moment of spiritual awakening or renewal. Scientifically, solar eclipses have great importance as they provide unique opportunities to study the Sun’s corona, solar flares, and other astronomical phenomena that are otherwise difficult to observe. Below, watch Surya Grahan 2025 live streaming and online telecast to witness the partial solar eclipse.

Watch Surya Grahan 2025 Live Streaming:

