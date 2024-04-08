Skygazers worldwide are set to witness the first solar eclipse of 2024 today, April 8. During the total solar eclipse, the moon appears to be almost the same size as the Sun and blocks the Sun's visible disk completely. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse of 2024 will likely be seen across 15 states in the US and Canada and will pass through Mexico. However, the celestial event will not be visible in India. The US space agency will live-stream the solar eclipse event so that people can witness the rare celestial event from the comfort of their homes. Watch the the solar eclipse eclipse event unfold below. Solar Eclipse 2024 Photography: ‘Phone Sensor Could Be Damaged if Pointed Directly at Sun’, NASA Shares Five Tips for Taking Photos of Total Solar Eclipse.

Telescope Feed of Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse Moves Across North America

