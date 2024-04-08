Skywatchers will witness the solar eclipse today, April 8, when the Moon will pass between the Sun and Earth, thereby completely blocking out the Sun's light. On the occasion of the rare celestial event, Google shared an adorable doodle and said. "The Moon is having its day in the Sun". Sharing the doodle on X, formerly Twitter, the search engine giant, asked people to take direction from Google Doodle letters and sport solar-safe specs! People across the globe can experience the total solar eclipse with NASA. The US space agency will start its live stream on April 8 at 10:30 pm and continue until 1:30 am. Solar Eclipse 2024: First Solar Eclipse of the Year to Grace Skies in US and Canada Today, Know If It Will Be Visible in India.

Moon Is Having Its Day in the Sun

The Moon is having its day in the Sun 🌚 🌝 Today people in North and Central America will witness a solar eclipse. Take direction from the #GoogleDoodle letters and sport solar safe specs! Learn More → https://t.co/pfRHubxeut pic.twitter.com/CDFTHgFCvL — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 8, 2024

