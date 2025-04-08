Intuitive Machines, a leading space exploration company, has chosen Elon Musk-run SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to launch its fourth lunar lander mission, IM-4, from Florida. The IM-4 mission aims to launch two lunar data relay satellites to support NASA's Near Space Network Services contract. The satellites can also also capable of hosting additional payloads and scientific sensors to support commercial industry and other government agencies. Soyuz MS-27 Spacecraft Launches With NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, Enters ISS for Research Mission (Watch Video).

Intuitive Machines Selects SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket To Launch Its 4th Lunar Mission

We have selected @SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket for IM-4, our fourth lunar delivery mission. IM-4 is expected to include the launch of two lunar data relay satellites—a key step in commercializing the Moon. Read more: https://t.co/A7JdZlwl8u — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)