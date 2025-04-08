Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft was successfully launched to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky. On April 8, 2025, the MS-27 spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:47 AM (10:47 AM Baikonur time). The spacecraft's hatch opened at 7:28 AM EDT (around 5:00 PM IST), allowing the astronauts to enter the ISS safely. The mission marks the first space flight for Kim and Zubritsky, while Ryzhikov is on his third mission. The trio will spend about eight months aboard the ISS to contribute to the research and advancements of the Expedition 72/73 crew. Axiom Space Signs MoU With Europe’s OHB-System To Advance Space Exploration and Enhance Opportunities for Scientific Research.

NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky Enters ISS

Welcome to the station, @JonnyKimUSA! Kim will now begin an eight-month @ISS_Research mission aboard the @Space_Station. Follow our station blog for daily mission updates: https://t.co/FRrjhINIvY pic.twitter.com/objZw5pQAX — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2025

